Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.34.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:ALS opened at C$21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.68. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.