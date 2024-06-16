Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $698.91 million, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.01. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,215 shares of company stock valued at $518,011 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.