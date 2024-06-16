AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. 15,897,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 38,303,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.