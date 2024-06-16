Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amdocs by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,744 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.