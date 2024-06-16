American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

