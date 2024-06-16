American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in American States Water by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American States Water by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American States Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.