American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in American States Water by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American States Water by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American States Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AWR opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
