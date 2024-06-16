American Trust Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American Trust lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $79.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

