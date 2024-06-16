American Trust Invests $14.77 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

