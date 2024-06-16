America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $691,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,319,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $691,955.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,319,391.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,779 shares of company stock worth $2,166,789. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.