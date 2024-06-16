Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $423.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.00.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

