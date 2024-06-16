Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $54,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,511,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $423.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $442.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.00.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.