AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Trading Down 3.8 %

AME opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

