Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Raised by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $398,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 429,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 468,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,915,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

