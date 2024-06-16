Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.19 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

