Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$103.00

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Down 0.9 %

BRP stock opened at C$84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.44. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.