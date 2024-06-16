Analysts Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 448.33

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33 ($5.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,032.42). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTG stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 715.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.88. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($5.87).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

