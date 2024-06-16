Analysts Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $82.50

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Roku has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.