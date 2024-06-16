Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $312.22

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $288.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $288.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $238.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,128 shares of company stock valued at $43,561,905. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $475,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 119.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,357,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

