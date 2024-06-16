Analyzing Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) & YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $3.50 million 53.48 -$54.19 million ($3.20) -1.43 YS Biopharma $560.76 million 0.12 -$21.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and YS Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

YS Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and YS Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -543.60% -78.51% YS Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abeona Therapeutics and YS Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 YS Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.52%. YS Biopharma has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 652.47%. Given YS Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About YS Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001. It operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

