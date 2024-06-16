Analyzing ENI (NYSE:E) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ENI and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ENI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 8 1 2.91

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than ENI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ENI and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $102.67 billion 0.48 $5.16 billion $2.32 12.47 Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.73 $922.97 million $6.17 6.00

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ENI pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 3.95% 12.57% 4.88% Northern Oil and Gas 30.01% 34.06% 13.70%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats ENI on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.