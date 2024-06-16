Anna Bryson Sells 30,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after acquiring an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after acquiring an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
