Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 2nd Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92,757 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $394,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 799,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 275,156 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 765,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,089,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.1% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

