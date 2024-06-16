Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $212.62 and last traded at $213.17. 20,799,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 62,560,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 52.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 799,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 275,156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 765,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.1% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.