Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in May

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
