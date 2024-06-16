Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in May

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

