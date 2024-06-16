Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 1%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $233.62 and last traded at $235.14. 801,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,705,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.67. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.