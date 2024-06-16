ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.