ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBB opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
About ARB IOT Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARB IOT Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.