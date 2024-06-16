Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 1,262,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,111,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

