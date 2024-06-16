Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 38,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 487,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $1,955,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

