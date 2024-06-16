Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 39,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 238,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMN

Aris Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $586.22 million and a PE ratio of 76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.