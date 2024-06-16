Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $563,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,887,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

