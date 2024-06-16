ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as 167.69 and last traded at 162.50. Approximately 10,391,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,190,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at 158.05.

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 94.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 117.23 and a 200-day moving average of 104.28.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

