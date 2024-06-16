Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 15.2% in May

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 595,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $112.93 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

