Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

ARQQ stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

