Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $320.87

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.87 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.27). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 619,532 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.03) price target for the company.

Get Ascential alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascential

Ascential Trading Down 0.5 %

Ascential Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £674.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,525.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a GBX 128.60 ($1.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Ascential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.