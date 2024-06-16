AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 54.4% in May

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 277,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AssetMark Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Kim sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $324,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.