Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Down 2.1%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.72). Approximately 38,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Atome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

