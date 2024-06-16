ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 483,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 914,241 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.19.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. Analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
