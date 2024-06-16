ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 483,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 914,241 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.56.

ATRenew Trading Down 16.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.19.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. Analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.