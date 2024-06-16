Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Down 0.2 %

ATRI stock opened at $451.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

