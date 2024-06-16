AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,202,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 459,548 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

