AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 102,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.