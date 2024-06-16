AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 477,500 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.18. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.