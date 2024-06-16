AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 477,500 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of AEYE opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.18. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
