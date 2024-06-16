Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $225.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
