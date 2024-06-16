Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.04

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as low as C$9.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 17,246 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APR.UN. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

