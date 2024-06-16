AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $170,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

