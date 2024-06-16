Auxier Asset Management Acquires 14,271 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,915 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 979,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,329 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $10.38 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

