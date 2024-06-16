Auxier Asset Management Acquires 3,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

