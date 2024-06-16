Auxier Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Manitex International

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

