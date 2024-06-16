Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

