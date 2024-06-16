Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Celanese by 97.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

CE stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

