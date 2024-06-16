Auxier Asset Management Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

